We have clear plans for the future with Serbia - President Ilham Aliyev

BELGRADE, Serbia, February 15. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about the future plans of the two countries during his press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Trend reports.

The head of state said: “We also have clear plans for the future. These include further strengthening our relations both politically and economically, as well as in the energy sector; continuing to support each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within international platforms and international organizations; implementing joint investment projects; and by taking advantage of the new opportunities that have emerged in the energy and transport sectors, looking further ahead to create a very strong synergy.”