Azerbaijan-Israel film collaboration premieres in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The screening of “Tradition Coming from the Centuries” was organized at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel jointly organized by the embassy and the Sholumi Cultural Center, the embassy told Trend.

According to the embassy, the documentary, directed by Rufat Asadov and produced jointly by Azerbaijani and Israeli filmmakers, was produced by Shaul Siman-Tov.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Israel, Mukhtar Mammadov, emphasized with satisfaction that relations between the Israeli and Azerbaijani peoples, rooted in centuries-old friendship and mutual respect, have in recent years risen to the level of strategic partnership. He expressed confidence that Asadov’s film would make a significant contribution to strengthening ties between the two nations and countries.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan has for centuries served as a meeting point of Eastern and Western cultures and various civilizations, where traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance have flourished. He said the film reflects precisely these values.

The next presentation of the film was held in Jerusalem, organized by the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association and the Sholumi Cultural Center, with representatives of various communities in Jerusalem attending the event.

The documentary focuses on the work of Albert Rafiyev, a carpet artist, collector, and researcher of the cultural heritage of Mountain Jews. Originally from the Red Settlement in Azerbaijan’s Guba district, Rafiyev combines Azerbaijani and Jewish cultural elements in his art, portraying Azerbaijan as a country where different peoples and religions have historically coexisted in peace and where multiculturalism and tolerance are deeply rooted traditions.

The film has already received proposals from several countries, including the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Russia.

