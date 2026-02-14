Progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks highlights South Caucasus stability – Željka Cvijanović

MUNICH, Germany, February 14. Efforts to advance peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan represent a key achievement for regional security and European interests, Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, told reporters on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

Cvijanović emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement and strategic cooperation in fostering a stable and prosperous South Caucasus.

“This was one of the achievements. And also I think that this is something we can rightly say belongs as part of success to the current U.S. administration and to President Trump,” she said, highlighting the role of international mediation in advancing dialogue.

She noted that Europe recognizes the direct connection between regional stability and its own security.

“Europe has security issues, but the message also could be that diplomacy can achieve much more if we really rely on diplomacy,” Cvijanović said.

Commenting on strategic initiatives in the region, she praised Azerbaijan’s commitment to dialogue and regional consolidation.

Cvijanović also highlighted recent agreements between Azerbaijan and the U.S. as evidence that international cooperation can support peace efforts.

“Recently, a strategic charter has been signed between Azerbaijan and the U.S. I’m proud that you achieved this progress,” she said, underlining the broader significance of constructive diplomacy in securing long-term peace.