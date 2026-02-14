EDB expects Tajikistan to maintain strong GDP growth in 2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 14. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) forecasts that Tajikistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will remain at 8.1% in 2026, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the bank, Tajikistan’s economy grew by 8.4% last year.

"Industrial production increased by 22.1%, driven by mining and the energy sector. Domestic demand is being supported by strong wage growth and a 50% increase in remittance inflows in U.S. dollar terms," the bank said.

The EDB also reported that the economies of the Eurasian region demonstrated resilience in 2025, supported by investment inflows and strong consumer activity, according to its weekly macro review.

At the same time, the bank noted that capital investment was the main driver of growth in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, while in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, regulators have focused on curbing inflation through monetary policy measures.