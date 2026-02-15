We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku - Vučić

BELGRADE, Serbia, February 15. We are going to open a direct flight line very soon between Belgrade and Baku, which will connect us much better than it used to be in the past, said President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić during his speech at the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"At the same time, in all different fields – culture, sports, economy, agriculture, industry, military-technical cooperation – I'm absolutely sure that we'll reach the ceiling of possible relationships between any two countries in the world. I also wanted to add just one more thing. I learned a lot from Ilham Aliyev, my dear friend, not only today, but that’s why I spent more time than expected even today. I always use that opportunity to learn more from him, and I plan to do so in the future as well. I know that he's a very dedicated friend, and I know that we can expect many good things from Azerbaijan. I believe that Azerbaijani people can always expect only good things from Serbia and the Serbian people. And I'm begging you, Serbian ministers, to be as diligent and dedicated as our Azerbaijani counterparts. I wish you good work," Vučić added.