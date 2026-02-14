Iran prepares to start operations within North-South Corridor – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14.​ Iran is preparing to start construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said at the International Conference on Financing and Investment Opportunities for Iran's Highway and Railway Corridors in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, the construction of this railway line is already nearing completion.

Sadegh noted that the commissioning of this railway will connect India and Pakistan to Iran and create conditions for the full activation of the corridor.

The minister added that in this way, the ports located in the south of Iran will be connected to the northern borders and the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The ownership of a 125-kilometer section of land for the Rasht-Astara railway line, part of the broader 162-kilometer route running through northern Iran, has already been secured from private landowners as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) initiative.

Established through an intergovernmental agreement signed by Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000, the foundation of the INSTC aims to enhance cargo transit between India and Russia, as well as to Northern and Western Europe. So far, 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, have ratified the agreement. Currently, the transport route spans over six weeks, but once the corridor becomes fully operational, this time is expected to be significantly reduced to just three weeks.

The Qazvin-Rasht railroad (175 km), which became operational on March 6, 2019, serves as a vital link connecting Azerbaijan’s rail network with Iran’s railway system within the framework of the corridor. The Rasht-Astara railroad will be constructed on Iranian soil to further integrate the network.

The North-South Corridor comprises three key directions within Iran: the eastern route connecting Turkmenistan and Central Asian countries, the central route linking Russia and other nations across the Caspian Sea, and the western route connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, and Eastern Europe.

Meanwhile, Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan Province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euro for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.

