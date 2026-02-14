Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss water and energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev, and Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov have discussed coordination in water and energy cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

During a meeting in Uzbekistan, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of trilateral cooperation in the management of water and energy resources, as well as issues related to ensuring the sustainable and balanced operation of the regional power system.

Particular attention was paid to coordinating the operating regimes of generating facilities, complying with agreed water-use parameters, and developing joint approaches.

In the course of the meeting, the importance of mutual support and prompt interaction during seasonal loads was emphasized, along with the need to maintain stable water regimes in transboundary rivers in the interests of energy security.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive dialogue and joint work in a spirit of good neighborliness aimed at strengthening the reliability of Central Asia’s water and energy system. A trilateral protocol formalizing the agreements reached was signed following the meeting.