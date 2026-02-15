Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region sees surge in industrial production
Photo: Horn Glass Industries
Kyrgyzstan’s industrial surge in Naryn, driven by new mining and major transport projects, highlights the region’s growing role in national economic development and logistics modernization.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy