Economy Materials 16 February 2026 05:12 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia's food prices push inflation to new heights
Photo: GOV.UK

Fuad Namazov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices were the main driver of inflation in Georgia in January 2026, contributing the largest share to both monthly and annual price growth.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that prices in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group increased by 2.9% month-on-month, accounting for 0.96% of the overall monthly inflation rate.

On an annual basis, food prices rose by 10.6%, contributing 3.55% points to Georgia’s overall annual inflation rate of 4.8%. The strongest annual price increases were recorded for:

- fish - 20.5%,

- fruit and grapes - 16.9%,

- bread and cereals - 14.3%,

- sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery - 10.2%,

- meat - 9.7%.

Meanwhile, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 3.5% year-on-year, adding 0.23% to annual inflation. The rise was mainly driven by tobacco prices, which grew by 6.6% compared to January 2025.

