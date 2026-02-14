We have always admired Azerbaijan’s “soft power” - Wang Huiyao

MUNICH, Germany, February 14. China has the “Belt and Road” initiative that facilitates the Silk Road, and we will revitalize it, Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization and former state councilor of the People’s Republic of China, said during a panel discussion in Munich on the topic “Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation,” Trend reports.

He noted that China wants to help expand a new corridor and new connections. Wang Huiyao said that the volume of shipments from China to Europe has been increasing. “I think all these different corridors should work together. China’s ‘Belt and Road’ project has already been operating for 12 years. More than one trillion US dollars have been invested in over 3,000 projects in various parts of the world. Such an approach - to infrastructure, people-to-people exchanges – is truly important for maintaining prosperity, stability, and creating peace. I think it is very beneficial for China to carry out all these major works. Azerbaijan is an excellent country. I have been there many times. We have always admired Azerbaijan’s ‘soft power’,” he said.