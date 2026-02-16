Turkmenistan sees growth in transport and communications sector in 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Turkmenistan’s transport and communications sector saw significant growth in 2025, driven by increases in both freight and passenger transportation, as well as strong performance across rail, road, air, maritime, and communications services.
