China's FM urges revitalization of UN system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In reforming and improving global governance, the priority is to revitalize the UN system, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

He noted that over the past year, the international landscape was marked by growing transformation and turbulence, and the law of the jungle and unilateralism went rampant.

“We should reform and improve global governance to set the shape of history on the right course. In reforming and improving global governance, the priority is to revitalize the UN system. The founding of the UN is an important outcome of the victory of the world anti-fascist war. It is a historic choice made by previous generations after painful reflection on past agonies, and it is the peace endeavor that nations have invested their greatest efforts in thus far. This edifice was jointly built by the people of the world, who have every responsibility to reinforce and renovate it, and no right to destroy it or tear it down”, he said.

According to Wang Yi, the UN is not perfect in its current form, but it remains the most universal and authoritative international and intergovernmental organization in the world.

“On the UN platform, every country, regardless of its size or wealth, has a voice and a sacred vote, as well as its due obligations and equal rights. Without the UN, the world would revert to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak. And many medium and small-sized countries would lose the multilateral foundation critical to their survival and development”, he said.

He noted that it is imperative to recommit to the founding mission of the UN, revitalize its leading role, abide by the purposes of the UN Charter, and enhance the efficiency and efficacy of the US system so that the organization will be able to better adapt to the needs of the 21st century and unleash renewed vitality.