Uzbekistan releases ranking of countries by foreign enterprise count

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan has released the list of leading countries by the number of enterprises with foreign investment operating in the country, Trend reports via data from Uzbekistan’s Committee on Statistics.

As of February 1, 2026, China ranks first with 5,218 enterprises, followed by Russia with 3,190 and Türkiye with 2,149. Kazakhstan holds fourth place with 1,221 companies, while South Korea accounts for 699.

In Uzbekistan, Afghanistan leads with 647 enterprises, closely followed by the United Arab Emirates with 413. Tajikistan leads with 410 companies, followed closely by India with 394. Azerbaijan completes the top ten with a total of 368 enterprises.



As of February 1, 2026, Uzbekistan proudly boasts a total of 18,513 enterprises with foreign investment.