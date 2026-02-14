Transatlantic trust rebuilds over time amid global competition – Gavin Newsom

MUNICH, Germany, February 14. Trust between the United States and Europe is not irreparable and can be rebuilt over time, California Governor Gavin Newsom, told reporters on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

Newsom expressed confidence in the long-term resilience of the partnership between the U.S. and Europe.

“I've always maintained a posture of more confidence. I don't understand this notion, this idea that somehow it's irreparable, and somehow trust has permanently been broken. It's temporary, and it will just take time to rebuild trust,” he said.

Commenting on global competition, particularly China’s economic strategy, Newsom pointed to Beijing’s focus on industrial and technological strength.

“China's doubling down on statecraft, supply chains, dominating manufacturing. It's about technology, it's about innovation,” he noted.