Europe needs new security strategy - Ursula von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Europe urgently needs a new security strategy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports.

“I believe we must urgently recalibrate the way we use our entire policy toolbox - trade, finance, standards, data, critical infrastructure, technology platforms, and information. In essence, each and every one of our policies must have a clear security dimension in this new world order,” she said.

Von der Leyen stressed that Europe should be ready and willing to use its strengths more assertively and proactively in order to protect its security interests.

“We need a new doctrine with a simple goal: to ensure that Europe can defend its own territory, economy, democracy, and way of life at all times,” the European Commission president added.