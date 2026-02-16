Azerbaijani official highlights IT SkillSprint’s impact on thousands of students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. More than 10,000 students have been involved in various training programs and prepared for entry into the labor market, Chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan (IDDA) Farid Osmanov said at the opening ceremony of the “IT SkillSprint” international education program, Trend reports.

Osmanov described “IT SkillSprint” as a model of an intensive training and development initiative, emphasizing that the program reflects Azerbaijan’s broader digital transformation agenda.

He noted that at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on February 11, dedicated to digitalization, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the development of an innovative ecosystem, important instructions were given in this direction.

“One of the most important elements of the new digital development architecture is strong human capital. Digitalization is not only about building technological infrastructure or developing applications. The main issue is the formation of knowledgeable, skilled, and highly qualified human resources who create, develop, and sustainably manage these technologies. Today, human capital is the fundamental pillar of strategic development. It is precisely for this purpose that IDDA, together with state institutions, has launched this program,” Osmanov said.

He stressed that in the era of digitalization, developing practical skills is just as important as theoretical knowledge. Participation in real projects and simulation environments enables students to enter the labor market fully prepared.

“Over the past period, more than 10,000 students have been involved in various training programs and introduced to the labor market. In some of our partnership projects, the employment rate has already reached 90%.

The ‘IT SkillSprint’ program covers key areas such as programming, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, DevOps, and infrastructure. The 6-month program begins in February and runs through July. With the support of state institutions and universities, mutual recognition of credits has been made possible. Your goal should be to focus on training to the maximum extent and fully benefit from the theoretical and practical knowledge provided,” he added.

