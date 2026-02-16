New wave of ex-IDPs returns to villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly and Khojavend (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan's “Great Return” program to the territories liberated from occupation continues under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Families relocating to Khojaly city, as well as the Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar settlements in Khojavend district, were temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings situated across various regions of Azerbaijan.

During this phase, 30 families, comprising 149 individuals, moved to Khojaly city, while 10 families, totaling 47 people, settled in Hadrut. Additionally, 20 families, amounting to 91 individuals, were relocated to Girmizi Bazar.

The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the extensive state support they had received. They also extended their heartfelt appreciation to the Azerbaijani Army, its courageous soldiers and officers who liberated the lands, and offered prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of this noble cause.

