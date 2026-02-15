Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar February 2 1.7 February 9 1.7 February 3 1.7 February 10 1.7 February 4 1.7 February 11 1.7 February 5 1.7 February 12 1.7 February 6 1.7 February 13 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0062 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0167 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro February 2 2.0166 February 9 2.0105 February 3 2.0076 February 10 2.0243 February 4 2.012 February 11 2.0244 February 5 2.0039 February 12 2.0165 February 6 2.0052 February 13 2.0167 Average rate per week 2.00906 Average rate per week 2.0185

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0054 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.0166 manat, amounting to 2.2017 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble February 2 2.23 February 9 2.2069 February 3 2.2193 February 10 2.2016 February 4 2.2055 February 11 2.2001 February 5 2.2215 February 12 2.1985 February 6 2.2154 February 13 2.2015 Average rate per week 2.21834 Average rate per week 2.2017

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.039 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira February 2 0.0391 February 9 0.039 February 3 0.0391 February 10 0.039 February 4 0.0391 February 11 0.039 February 5 0.039 February 12 0.039 February 6 0.039 February 13 0.0389 Average rate per week 0.03906 Average rate per week 0.039

