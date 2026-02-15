Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
February 2
|
1.7
|
February 9
|
1.7
|
February 3
|
1.7
|
February 10
|
1.7
|
February 4
|
1.7
|
February 11
|
1.7
|
February 5
|
1.7
|
February 12
|
1.7
|
February 6
|
1.7
|
February 13
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0062 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.0094 manat, amounting to 2.0167 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
February 2
|
2.0166
|
February 9
|
2.0105
|
February 3
|
2.0076
|
February 10
|
2.0243
|
February 4
|
2.012
|
February 11
|
2.0244
|
February 5
|
2.0039
|
February 12
|
2.0165
|
February 6
|
2.0052
|
February 13
|
2.0167
|
Average rate per week
|
2.00906
|
Average rate per week
|
2.0185
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0054 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.0166 manat, amounting to 2.2017 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
February 2
|
2.23
|
February 9
|
2.2069
|
February 3
|
2.2193
|
February 10
|
2.2016
|
February 4
|
2.2055
|
February 11
|
2.2001
|
February 5
|
2.2215
|
February 12
|
2.1985
|
February 6
|
2.2154
|
February 13
|
2.2015
|
Average rate per week
|
2.21834
|
Average rate per week
|
2.2017
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0391 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.039 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
February 2
|
0.0391
|
February 9
|
0.039
|
February 3
|
0.0391
|
February 10
|
0.039
|
February 4
|
0.0391
|
February 11
|
0.039
|
February 5
|
0.039
|
February 12
|
0.039
|
February 6
|
0.039
|
February 13
|
0.0389
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03906
|
Average rate per week
|
0.039
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel