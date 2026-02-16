S&P affirms ratings for Azerbaijan Business Development Fund
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the stable credit ratings of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF), highlighting the successful integration of its predecessor entities and strong capitalization.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy