One of Belgrade’s most famous buildings lit up in colors of Azerbaijani flag (VIDEO)

BELGRADE, Serbia, February 15. One of Belgrade’s most famous buildings, The St. Regis Belgrade, was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag in honor of the official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The St. Regis Belgrade is part of a new business and tourism cluster on the banks of the Sava River. The building’s lighting in the colors of the Azerbaijani tricolor adorned the city’s panorama.

On February 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Serbia on an official visit. A formal welcoming ceremony for the head of state was held in the Serbian capital, Belgrade. President Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vučić held a one-on-one meeting, followed by the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries. Later, the sides exchanged Azerbaijani-Serbian documents. Following the ceremony, the heads of state delivered statements to the press.