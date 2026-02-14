Azerbaijani oil shifts down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.46, or 0.66%, on February 13 from the previous level, coming in at $69.57 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.56, or 0.83%, to $66.99 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went down by $0.51, or 1.3%, to $38.98 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.55, or 0.8%, to $70.33 per barrel.