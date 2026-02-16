IT SkillSprint program draws top students from multiple universities, IDDA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. As manay as 123 students from 9 universities were selected for the IT SkillSprint program, Vusala Gurbanova, head of the digital medical services development department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), told reporters at the opening ceremony of the IT SkillSprint program, Trend reports.

''Higher education institutions around the world provide students with mainly theoretical knowledge, and various models are used to reinforce this knowledge in practice. One such model is the integration of industry into higher education institutions,'' she added.

She noted that tudents will expand their knowledge in four main areas. The program covers data analysis and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, web programming, and DevOps.

Gurbanova emphasized that these areas are currently considered priorities in Azerbaijan and are among the main sectors in need of training in the country:

“The main goal of the project is to increase the potential of IT specialists in the country and transform the theoretical knowledge gained at universities into practical skills,” she concluded.