Azerbaijan and Germany FM's discuss bilateral ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Johann David Wadephul, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Discussions focused on advancing Azerbaijan-Germany bilateral ties, including political dialogue, energy security, green transition, trade, transport & humanitarian cooperation.



Regional developments, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, post-conflict reconstruction efforts were also addressed.