Turkmenistan set to intensify work on TAPI and oil-gas sector in 2026
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
Turkmen president sets focus on modernizing production, expanding gas exports via TAPI, and developing fields and refinery capacities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy