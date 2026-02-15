Military oath-taking ceremonies held across Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. In line with the training plan for 2026 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the military oath-taking ceremonies for new recruits were held across the Azerbaijan Army on February 15, Trend reports.

The oath-taking ceremonies were declared open after the battle flags were brought to the parade grounds in accompaniment of military bands.

The ceremonies commenced with a tribute to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The new recruits solemnly took the military oath and pledged to be loyal to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and commanders of military units delivered speeches, congratulating the new soldiers on the occasion of this significant day. They recommended them to remain loyal to the Motherland, the state, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as to their military oath, to continuously enhance their combat readiness, to execute the orders and instructions of their commanding officers accurately and in a timely manner, and to be prepared at all times to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

Parents of the new soldiers who also addressed the gathering expressed their pride in their sons’ honorable service to the Motherland and conveyed their gratitude to the Head of State, as well as to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, for the conditions created for the servicemen.

The ceremonies ended with servicemen's solemn marches in front of the grandstand.