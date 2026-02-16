Iran spills beans on investments in its railway sector

Iran's railway sector has seen a boost in investment, prioritizing infrastructure development. The Younesi-Birjand-Milek-Zabol-Zahidan railway line, which will connect Chabahar port to Zahedan and Sarakhs, is a key project. This railway will be financed by the local private sector.

