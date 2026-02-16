Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 16

Economy Materials 16 February 2026 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to February 15.

The official rate for $1 is 1,282,967 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,522,306 rials. On February 15, the euro was priced at 1,517,554 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 16

Rial on February 15

1 US dollar

USD

1,282,967

1,279,976

1 British pound

GBP

1,750,735

1,747,439

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,667,692

1,664,991

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,815

143,419

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,012

134,611

1 Danish krone

DKK

203,750

203,367

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,165

14,136

1 UAE Dirham

AED

349,344

348,530

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,184,352

4,176,194

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

458,780

458,107

100 Japanese yen

JPY

839,384

837,957

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

164,128

163,755

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,346,178

3,334,614

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

942,000

938,819

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

774,814

772,128

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,428

80,153

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,405

29,358

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,722

16,587

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

352,463

351,642

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

97,923

97,709

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,601

11,547

1 Australian dollar

AUD

907,414

905,320

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

342,125

341,327

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,412,146

3,404,191

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,016,168

1,012,929

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,048,992

1,046,162

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,495

41,400

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

611

610

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

884,915

883,059

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,711

203,295

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

185,740

185,278

100 Thai baht

THB

4,127,891

4,137,919

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

328,358

327,644

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

890,240

886,862

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,809,544

1,805,326

1 euro

EUR

1,522,306

1,517,554

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

258,768

258,367

1 Georgian lari

GEL

478,636

477,576

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,258

76,053

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,293

19,990

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

448,436

447,244

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

754,026

752,276

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,216,876

2,211,888

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

135,822

135,650

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

366,598

369,625

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,260

3,260

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,619,303 rials and $1 costs 1,364,714.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.57-1.6 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.87-1.9 million rials.

