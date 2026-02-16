Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 16, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to February 15.

The official rate for $1 is 1,282,967 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,522,306 rials. On February 15, the euro was priced at 1,517,554 rials.

Currency Rial on February 16 Rial on February 15 1 US dollar USD 1,282,967 1,279,976 1 British pound GBP 1,750,735 1,747,439 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,667,692 1,664,991 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,815 143,419 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,012 134,611 1 Danish krone DKK 203,750 203,367 1 Indian rupee INR 14,165 14,136 1 UAE Dirham AED 349,344 348,530 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,184,352 4,176,194 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 458,780 458,107 100 Japanese yen JPY 839,384 837,957 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 164,128 163,755 1 Omani rial OMR 3,346,178 3,334,614 1 Canadian dollar CAD 942,000 938,819 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 774,814 772,128 1 South African rand ZAR 80,428 80,153 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,405 29,358 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,722 16,587 1 Qatari riyal QAR 352,463 351,642 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 97,923 97,709 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,601 11,547 1 Australian dollar AUD 907,414 905,320 1 Saudi riyal SAR 342,125 341,327 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,412,146 3,404,191 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,016,168 1,012,929 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,048,992 1,046,162 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,495 41,400 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 611 610 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 884,915 883,059 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,711 203,295 1 Chinese yuan CNY 185,740 185,278 100 Thai baht THB 4,127,891 4,137,919 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 328,358 327,644 1,000 South Korean won KRW 890,240 886,862 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,809,544 1,805,326 1 euro EUR 1,522,306 1,517,554 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 258,768 258,367 1 Georgian lari GEL 478,636 477,576 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,258 76,053 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,293 19,990 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 448,436 447,244 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 754,026 752,276 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,216,876 2,211,888 1 Tajik somoni TJS 135,822 135,650 1 Turkmen manat TMT 366,598 369,625 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,260 3,260

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,619,303 rials and $1 costs 1,364,714.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.57-1.6 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.87-1.9 million rials.

