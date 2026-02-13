Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 13 February 2026 22:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan today is a country essential to both the East and the West - President Ilham Aliyev
MUNICH, Germany, February 13. We possess many advantages: our geography, close ties with neighbors to both the West and the East, a surplus of electricity, a skilled workforce, and many other benefits. Consequently, Azerbaijan today is a country that is essential to both the East and the West, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Azerbaijani television channels in Munich, Trend reports.

The head of state added, “Given that the country secured its own security and sovereignty through its own efforts, our international standing has naturally grown.”

