The normalization process is moving successfully - President Ilham Aliyev

MUNICH, Germany, February 14. As far as I know, Armenia is planning to hold a referendum. And as soon as it is done, there will be no obstacles to the formal signing of a peace agreement. But again, I'd like to underline that for Azerbaijan, peace has been achieved, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“The normalization process is moving successfully, and I hope that as soon as these legal formalities are done, we will have formal peace,” the head of state added.