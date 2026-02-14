Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
The normalization process is moving successfully - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 14 February 2026 01:38 (UTC +04:00)
The normalization process is moving successfully - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

MUNICH, Germany, February 14. As far as I know, Armenia is planning to hold a referendum. And as soon as it is done, there will be no obstacles to the formal signing of a peace agreement. But again, I'd like to underline that for Azerbaijan, peace has been achieved, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel, Trend reports.

“The normalization process is moving successfully, and I hope that as soon as these legal formalities are done, we will have formal peace,” the head of state added.

