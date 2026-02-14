Agriculture boosts external quotations at Turkmen exchange

Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange saw a rise compared to the previous session, buoyed by gains in the agriculture and light industry sectors, while petrochemicals dipped a bit and other categories held steady.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register