The new world order should not mean that “whoever is stronger is right” - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 13 February 2026 22:48 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
MUNICH, Germany, February 13. We see that the United Nations is totally paralyzed; it will not influence any of these issues. And there is no alternative, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Azerbaijani television channels in Munich, Trend reports.

“Hopefully, we will see more common sense in working together, because the new world order should not mean that “whoever is stronger is right.” The new world order should mean new mechanisms for a civilized world, new forms of relations, and a new international order,” the head of state emphasized.

