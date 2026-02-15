Serbia’s military band performs Azerbaijani song at dinner attended by President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Serbia’s military band performed the Azerbaijani song “Ay Lachin” at the dinner hosted by President Aleksandar Vučić during President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Serbia, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

The diplomat noted that this was a gesture of respect and friendship, reflecting the spirit of Azerbaijan–Serbia relations.