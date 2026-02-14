Uzbekistan, Japan’s JICA explore new infrastructure partnership opportunities

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office for Afghanistan discussed prospects for expanding investment and infrastructure cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Sota Tosaka, Head of the JICA Office for Afghanistan.

The sides explored practical steps to enhance coordination, create favorable conditions for the work of the representative office, and strengthen institutional partnership. The Uzbek side reaffirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive support for Japan’s initiatives and to maintain constructive dialogue.

Particular attention was also given to supporting private sector development and advancing sustainable development projects.

JICA is one of Uzbekistan’s key international partners, with total attracted funds exceeding $8.3 billion. Joint and ongoing projects cover energy, transport, agriculture, healthcare, and infrastructure, alongside private sector financing programs and grant assistance, highlighting the long-term and wide-ranging nature of the strategic partnership.