Azerbaijan records lowest private sector debt to GDP ratio in South Caucasus - S&P
S&P Global Ratings reports that Azerbaijan maintains the lowest private sector debt to GDP ratio in the South Caucasus, with relatively low exposure to foreign currency lending and stable banking sector indicators despite slower projected credit growth.
