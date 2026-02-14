Regional partners more effective than Europe in nuclear talks - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Our friends in the region are far more effective and helpful than an empty-handed and peripheral E3, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Araghchi noted that the continent’s overall trajectory is “dire, to say the least.” He added that the paralysis and irrelevance of the European Union and the E3 grouping are clearly reflected in the dynamics surrounding the current talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

“Once a key interlocutor, Europe is now nowhere to be seen. Instead, our friends in the region are far more effective and helpful than an empty-handed and peripheral E3,” he wrote.