After peace has been achieved, corridor which goes through Azerbaijan to Armenia and further to European destination has also great potential - President Ilham Aliyev

MUNICH, Germany, February 14. We are now working closely with our Central Asian partners of building the fiber optic cable under the Caspian Sea. Work will be carried out in this regard, and we are also thinking about new opportunities, President Ilham Aliyev said during the panel discussion on "Open Corridor Policy? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation" in Munich, Trend reports.

“After peace with Armenia have been achieved, corridor which goes Azerbaijan to Armenia and further to European destination, has also great potential with respect to the volume of cargoes,” the head of state added.