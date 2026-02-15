China’s industrial PPI shows mixed trends across sectors in January 2026
Photo: The official website of Shanghai Municipality
China’s producer price index indicates uneven movements across industrial and consumer sectors, with some segments showing recovery while others continue to face declines.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy