President of Turkmenistan approves socio-economic development program for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 14. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the decree approving the “Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan and Investments in 2026,” Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The document was signed during a Cabinet meeting on country’s macroeconomic performance in 2025, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on February 13.

According to the program, Turkmenistan plans to maintain GDP growth at 6.3%, create about 5,300 jobs through the construction of new enterprises, expand the private sector’s share of GDP to 72.9%, and allocate around 41.2 billion manats ($11.4 billion) in investments from all funding sources in 2026.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the need to fully utilize production capacities, ensure stable sectoral and regional development, continue industrialization measures, increase the budget’s revenue share, and strengthen control over targeted use of public expenditures.

Additional instructions include the continued provision of preferential loans for improving housing conditions, enhancement of the interbank electronic payment system, improvement of banks’ digital services, financial support for economic development, and maintenance of national currency stability.