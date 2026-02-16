Uzbekistan to establish new Enco Group high-voltage cable facility

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbekistan is establishing a $60 million high-voltage cable production project with Belarusian company Energokomplekt under the Enco Group brand, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The initiative was highlighted during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to the Akhangaran district of the Tashkent region, where he inspected the enterprise.

The project is unfolding in two distinct stages. Once operational, the plant is anticipated to generate an impressive 25,000 tons of products each year, with export potential soaring to $300 million.



The initial phase of construction is approaching completion, with an impressive 98% of the work done and over $10 million in investments already put to use. The company is set to expand its reach by exporting products to Germany, Latvia, Estonia, and Bulgaria, along with CIS countries, projecting annual exports to be around $140 million.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan imported high-voltage cable products and insulated copper busbars worth about $400 million last year. Once the facility reaches full capacity, it will enable the production of import-substituting goods valued at $150 million, helping reduce reliance on foreign supplies and supporting the country’s industrial development goals.