Tajikistan, AIIB strengthen cooperation on hydropower projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 14. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Zou Jiayi on February 14, 2026, held a meeting and discussed the implementation of priority investment projects, including the construction of the Rogun HPP and the continuation of the reconstruction of the Nurek HPP, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

During the discussion, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciating the current level of cooperation and the Bank’s contribution to the implementation of the country’s priority socio-economic development initiatives, expressed his gratitude to its leadership.

The sides also emphasized that the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is one of Tajikistan’s key partners in building modern infrastructure and promoting a sustainable and "green" growth agenda.

They further discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and urban infrastructure, water resource management, climate change adaptation, as well as digitalization and energy efficiency improvement.

At the same time, the parties noted the importance of attracting long-term financing, improving project implementation mechanisms, and strengthening institutional capacity.

Meanwhile, affirming their commitment to enhancing long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation, the sides expressed confidence that the agreements reached will give a new impetus to the further development of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.