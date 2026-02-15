President of Serbia plans to visit Azerbaijan

BELGRADE, Serbia, February 15. I'm going to visit Azerbaijan relatively soon again, and before that, we need to deliver many results, said President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić during his speech at the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports

"I was discussing, Dubravka in particular, the issue of the gas-fired power plant with President Aliyev. And I was begging the President to participate personally in that issue, because I was saying very honestly what we are able to do and what we are not able to deliver on. I got guarantees from Mr. President that he himself will be very helpful on this. After we finish this pre-feasibility study, we need to speed up all the other procedures and everything else," Vučić said.