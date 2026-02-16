Iran's imports of products from Azerbaijan drop in early 2026
Iran's imports of goods from Azerbaijan saw a significant decline over the last 10 months compared to the previous year. Both the value and volume of imports decreased. The imported goods included equipment, compressed soy, profiles, and other items.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy