Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance opens tender to purchase license extension service
Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance has announced a tender for the extension of required licenses and the procurement of equipment. Interested companies are invited to submit proposals in line with the established deadline and procedures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy