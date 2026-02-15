Kazakhstan’s remittance flow to China sees growth in December 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 15. In December 2025, Kazakhstan processed a total of 1,480 outbound money transfers to China through international money transfer systems (IMTS), reflecting a 17.5% increase compared to the 1,260 transactions recorded in November.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the total value of transfers sent to China amounted to 2.038 billion tenge ($4.12 million), representing a 24.2% increase from 1.641 billion tenge ($3.32 million) in November 2025.

In December, China contributed 3.4% to the total value of international remittances sent from Kazakhstan, a slight increase from the 3% share recorded in November.

Overall, Kazakhstan processed 159,800 outbound transactions through IMTS in December, with a cumulative value of 59.381 billion tenge ($120.05 million). This marked a 15.7% increase in the number of transactions and a 6.9% rise in the total transaction value compared to November 2025.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of 1 USD = 494.63 tenge, as of February 9, 2026.