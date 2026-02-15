Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 15, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 36 currencies went up, while 10 currencies fell compared to February 14.

The official rate for $1 is 1,279,976 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,517,554 rials. On February 14, the euro was priced at 1,518,692 rials.

Currency Rial on February 15 Rial on February 14 1 US dollar USD 1,279,976 1,279,379 1 British pound GBP 1,747,439 1,745,432 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,664,991 1,664,854 1 Swedish króna SEK 143,419 143,123 1 Norwegian krone NOK 134,611 134,478 1 Danish krone DKK 203,367 203,271 1 Indian rupee INR 14,136 14,124 1 UAE Dirham AED 348,530 348,367 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,176,194 4,172,689 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 458,107 457,558 100 Japanese yen JPY 837,957 837,434 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 163,755 163,640 1 Omani rial OMR 3,334,614 3,324,305 1 Canadian dollar CAD 938,819 939,457 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 772,128 772,247 1 South African rand ZAR 80,153 80,067 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,358 29,259 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,587 16,691 1 Qatari riyal QAR 351,642 351,478 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 97,709 97,591 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,547 11,575 1 Australian dollar AUD 905,320 904,349 1 Saudi riyal SAR 341,327 341,168 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,404,191 3,402,604 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,012,929 1,013,405 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,046,162 1,046,060 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,400 41,373 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 610 609 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 883,059 882,307 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,295 203,047 1 Chinese yuan CNY 185,278 185,184 100 Thai baht THB 4,137,919 4,114,564 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 327,644 327,466 1,000 South Korean won KRW 886,862 886,510 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,805,326 1,804,484 1 euro EUR 1,517,554 1,518,692 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 258,367 258,601 1 Georgian lari GEL 477,576 477,320 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,053 76,026 1 Afghan afghani AFN 19,990 19,909 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 447,244 447,339 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 752,276 752,576 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,211,888 2,209,753 1 Tajik somoni TJS 135,650 135,591 1 Turkmen manat TMT 369,625 364,765 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,260 3,277

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,615,556 rials and $1 costs 1,362,635.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.55-1.58 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.85-1.88 million rials.

