Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 15

Economy Materials 15 February 2026 10:20 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 15

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 15, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 36 currencies went up, while 10 currencies fell compared to February 14.

The official rate for $1 is 1,279,976 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,517,554 rials. On February 14, the euro was priced at 1,518,692 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 15

Rial on February 14

1 US dollar

USD

1,279,976

1,279,379

1 British pound

GBP

1,747,439

1,745,432

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,664,991

1,664,854

1 Swedish króna

SEK

143,419

143,123

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

134,611

134,478

1 Danish krone

DKK

203,367

203,271

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,136

14,124

1 UAE Dirham

AED

348,530

348,367

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,176,194

4,172,689

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

458,107

457,558

100 Japanese yen

JPY

837,957

837,434

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

163,755

163,640

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,334,614

3,324,305

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

938,819

939,457

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

772,128

772,247

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,153

80,067

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,358

29,259

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,587

16,691

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

351,642

351,478

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

97,709

97,591

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,547

11,575

1 Australian dollar

AUD

905,320

904,349

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

341,327

341,168

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,404,191

3,402,604

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,012,929

1,013,405

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,046,162

1,046,060

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,400

41,373

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

610

609

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

883,059

882,307

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,295

203,047

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

185,278

185,184

100 Thai baht

THB

4,137,919

4,114,564

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

327,644

327,466

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

886,862

886,510

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,805,326

1,804,484

1 euro

EUR

1,517,554

1,518,692

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

258,367

258,601

1 Georgian lari

GEL

477,576

477,320

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,053

76,026

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

19,990

19,909

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

447,244

447,339

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

752,276

752,576

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,211,888

2,209,753

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

135,650

135,591

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

369,625

364,765

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,260

3,277

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,615,556 rials and $1 costs 1,362,635.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.55-1.58 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.85-1.88 million rials.

