Azerbaijan bets on expanding AI tech use in agriculture, minister says

Economy Materials 13 February 2026 16:33 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Azerbaijan's agriculture will be expanded, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at a meeting on the results of 2025 and upcoming tasks for 2026, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, Azerbaijan's GDP in 2025 reached 129 billion manat ($75.9 billion), with agriculture contributing 5.9% to this total.

He highlighted that a key priority for the ministry is the promotion of agricultural activities in the liberated territories, in line with sustainable development principles. In this regard, he mentioned that 6,876 hectares of land in the Khojaly, Khojavend, and Lachin districts have been designated for tender, aimed at providing entrepreneurs with opportunities for horticulture and livestock farming.

Mammadov further emphasized that, for 2026, the ministry’s key objectives include accelerating the digital transformation of agriculture, enhancing data-driven decision-making processes, and expanding the integration of artificial intelligence technologies within the sector.

