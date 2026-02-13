Azerbaijan bets on expanding AI tech use in agriculture, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The application
of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Azerbaijan's
agriculture will be expanded, Minister of Agriculture Majnun
Mammadov said at a meeting on the results of 2025 and upcoming
tasks for 2026, Trend reports.
According to Mammadov, Azerbaijan's GDP in 2025 reached 129
billion manat ($75.9 billion), with agriculture contributing 5.9%
to this total.
He highlighted that a key priority for the ministry is the
promotion of agricultural activities in the liberated territories,
in line with sustainable development principles. In this regard, he
mentioned that 6,876 hectares of land in the Khojaly, Khojavend,
and Lachin districts have been designated for tender, aimed at
providing entrepreneurs with opportunities for horticulture and
livestock farming.
Mammadov further emphasized that, for 2026, the ministry’s key
objectives include accelerating the digital transformation of
agriculture, enhancing data-driven decision-making processes, and
expanding the integration of artificial intelligence technologies
within the sector.
