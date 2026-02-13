Kazakhstan highly values strong momentum in relations with U.S., Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Kazakhstan highly values the strong momentum in its relations with the United States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of further strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Ambassador Stufft conveyed greetings and best wishes from U.S. President Donald Trump, noting the United States’ commitment to advancing an expanded strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. She also praised Kazakhstan’s ongoing political reforms and wished success for the nationwide referendum on the draft of the country’s new Constitution.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation within the Board of Peace (BoP), which President Tokayev described as an effective platform for promoting stability, peace, and international dialogue.

Following Tokayev’s visit to Washington and the C5+1 Summit in November 2025, agreements on projects totaling approximately $17 billion were concluded between the countries.