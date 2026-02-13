Azerbaijan mobilizes thousands of volunteers for WUF13 training program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. From 16 February through 13 March, general training sessions will be organized for candidates who have successfully passed the interview stage of the Volunteer Program, carried out as part of the preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the forum's official X page stated, Trend reports.

"The training program is structured around three core pillars: general orientation, role-specific training, and venue-based preparation. These sessions are designed to ensure volunteers are fully equipped to perform their duties effectively and professionally throughout the event. Upon successful completion of the training, 2,500 volunteers will be deployed across various operational areas of WUF13.

Of the 16,000 candidates who applied for the WUF13 Volunteer Program, over 10,500 passed the initial selection stage and were invited for interviews. More than 5,000 candidates successfully cleared this stage.

The applicant pool included over 1,500 foreign nationals," the post reads.

