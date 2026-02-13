Only pragmatic approach can keep U.S. engaged in European security - Hungarian Defence Ministry (Exclusive)

MUNICH, Germany, February 13. Only a realistic, positive and pragmatic approach can keep the U.S. engaged in European security, Hungarian Defence Ministry told Trend in an exclusive interview ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

The Ministry believes that in the current fragile and evolving security environment, NATO is more important than ever.

“The Alliance is the cornerstone of European security. At last year’s Summit in the Hague, we sent a strong signal about the transatlantic bond and about the determination of European Allies and Canada to take more responsibility for our regional security. Europe needs the United States as an ally. Only a realistic, positive and pragmatic approach can keep the U.S. engaged. As a credible Ally, Hungary is committed to taking on its fair share of the burden and making significant efforts to fulfil its obligations.



EU-NATO cooperation is key, as preserving the Euro-Atlantic unity remains critical. We welcome the fact that both NATO and the EU are adapting and responding to the new realities of complex threats and overall unpredictable events. At the same time, we have to avoid creating unnecessary duplications or parallel work strands. Hungary believes interconnectivity enhances international stability. European nations need to better cooperate with our partners globally. Cooperation has to be pragmatic and mutual. We must remain open to talk even with difficult partners, even potential adversaries, in order to maintain stability,” said the ministry.