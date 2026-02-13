Kazakhstan keen to boost agricultural exports via Estonia's Muuga Harbour

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Kazakhstan is keen on developing the transport corridor through Estonia’s Muuga Harbour to facilitate the export of Kazakh agricultural products, the country's Vice Minister of Agriculture, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly, said, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

He made the remark during a meeting with Estonian port and logistics officials as part of a working visit to Estonia

Kenzhekhanuly emphasized that for Kazakhstan, Muuga Harbour plays a pivotal role in establishing sustainable export routes. He underscored the country's commitment to the systematic development of this transport corridor, aiming to create stable conditions for the export of Kazakh agricultural products. He highlighted that state support measures had led to a remarkable sixfold increase in grain exports through Baltic ports in 2025, reaching 802,000 tons, thereby validating the effectiveness of efforts to diversify export destinations.

The Kazakh delegation, which included regional government officials, representatives from the agribusiness sector, and export-oriented companies, toured Estonia's port infrastructure, visiting the ports of Tallinn and Sillamäe, as well as various grain terminals. During their visit, they engaged in discussions with local businesses and logistics companies, focusing on leveraging the Baltic route as a primary corridor for the export of Kazakh grain and oilseeds to Northern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Furthermore, the delegation addressed topics such as livestock cooperation, the digitalization of the agricultural sector, and the potential for joint investment projects, reaffirming the mutual interest in strengthening trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Estonia.

Muuga Harbour, located approximately 17 km east of Tallinn, is the primary cargo hub for the Port of Tallinn. It specializes in handling transit-origin goods and accounts for around 50% of the total cargo volume at the Port of Tallinn, as well as approximately 40% of the transit cargo passing through Estonia.